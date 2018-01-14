Dubai's French Riviera replica to begin next phases in February

First two phases of Azizi Riviera will be completed in early 2019 followed by the next two later in the year
Construction on the first two phases of the canal development in Meydan One are underway and will be completed early in 2019.
By Shayan Shakeel
Sun 14 Jan 2018 05:15 PM

Dubai-based developer Azizi Developments has said it will commence construction on the next two phases of its flagship Riviera project in Meydan One in February.

Construction on the first two phases of the canal development in Meydan One are underway and will be completed early in 2019. Phases three and four will be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

Azizi Riviera, which according to the developer is being built with inspiration from the French Riviera, will have 69 mid-rise residential buildings with 16,000 apartments, as well as a ‘mega-mall’ and luxury hotels. The development’s architecture will resemble the waterfront lifestyle in the South of France.

“Round-the-clock construction” will help Azizi deliver project ahead of schedule, and the start of 2018 will marks an “exciting” time for the Azizi Developments, according to CEO Farhad Azizi.

“Azizi Riviera’s construction progress makes the start of 2018 a very exciting time for all of us. This destination project will enhance Dubai community lifestyle options through the introduction of mixed-use assets, such as hotels, residential, and retail developments,” he said.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

14 Jan 2018
Construction
Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

14 Jan 2018
Arts
Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

13 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

08 Jan 2018
Construction
GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

09 Jan 2018
Energy
New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

08 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

11 Jan 2018
Construction
Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

11 Jan 2018
Construction
Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

10 Jan 2018
Construction
DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

10 Jan 2018
Construction