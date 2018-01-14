Dubai's French Riviera replica to begin next phases in February

Construction on the first two phases of the canal development in Meydan One are underway and will be completed early in 2019.

First two phases of Azizi Riviera will be completed in early 2019 followed by the next two later in the year

Dubai-based developer Azizi Developments has said it will commence construction on the next two phases of its flagship Riviera project in Meydan One in February.

Phases three and four will be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

Azizi Riviera, which according to the developer is being built with inspiration from the French Riviera, will have 69 mid-rise residential buildings with 16,000 apartments, as well as a ‘mega-mall’ and luxury hotels. The development’s architecture will resemble the waterfront lifestyle in the South of France.

“Round-the-clock construction” will help Azizi deliver project ahead of schedule, and the start of 2018 will marks an “exciting” time for the Azizi Developments, according to CEO Farhad Azizi.

“Azizi Riviera’s construction progress makes the start of 2018 a very exciting time for all of us. This destination project will enhance Dubai community lifestyle options through the introduction of mixed-use assets, such as hotels, residential, and retail developments,” he said.