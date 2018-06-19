Dubai Marina's Zen Tower fire started on balcony, report shows

The Dubai Marina fire started on the first floor apartment before spreading to other floors and apartments.

The fire that erupted in Dubai Marina's Zen Tower on May 13 began on the balcony of a first floor, where furniture kept outdoors caught fire due to an electric short circuit or from smoking waste, according to a report by Al Barsha police station released to local media.

The fire electric short circuit was either in the lighting or the electric heater also kept on the balcony, experts said.

“The furniture caught fire due to a flammable source that was enough to start the blaze. The source was either a short circuit in the lights or the electric heater. [However], it could have been from smoking waste landing on the furniture, causing thermal glow with smoke, and that quickly turned into a blaze due to strong winds,” said the report.

It confirmed the fire started on the first floor apartment before spreading to other floors and apartments.

“The fire started on the balcony but spread quickly due to the windy weather,” said Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri at Dubai Police.

The 15-storey residential building was partly damaged by the fire, which started at 10:44 am, with only one man having suffered minor injuries, according to officials.