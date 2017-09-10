Seven Tides to launch Palm Jumeirah residential development

SE7EN Residences, located on the western trunk of the Palm, consist of two towers with over 1,000 luxury residential units
By Staff writer
Sun 10 Sep 2017 04:51 PM

Developer Seven Tides will launch a new residential development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah at this year’s Cityscape.

SE7EN Residences, located on the western trunk of the Palm, consist of two towers with over 1,000 luxury residential units of studios, one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom apartments.

The 14-storey project is situated next to Seven Tides most recent development, Dukes Dubai hotel and apartments.

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides International, said Palm Jumeirah continues to be one of the most sought-after locations in Dubai.

“Not only is this prime real estate, which according to industry experts produces high yields, it will also benefit from capital growth,” he said.

Units are priced at AED 752,000 for studios, AED 1.03 million for one-bedroom apartments, AED 1.99 million for two-bedroom apartments, and AED 3.55 million for three-bedroom apartments.

The property, which has direct beach access, will also include retail outlets.

The infinity pool at the top offers views over the Dubai Marina skyline. There will also be two restaurants at either side of the swimming pool and a fully equipped gymnasium.

“What we are offering here is a community lifestyle,” Bin Sulayem added.

“We have the distinct advantage of being right next door to two extremely successful projects, the established, quality Oceana complex and the brand-new Dukes Dubai hotel and apartments, with all its facilities and amenities.”

Construction work on the project started this month, with a completion date set for December 2019.

