Sold: which is the most traded smartphone in Dubai?

dubizzle's second-hand marketplace reveals latest smartphone trends in the UAE
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Sep 2017 01:00 PM

The Apple iPhone is the most traded smartphone in Dubai with more than 1,000 put up for sale on Dubizzle, according to latest figures from the classified ads website.

dubizzle Items for Sale, the biggest second-hand marketplace in the UAE, revealed that between June and July there were 15,702 mobile phones listed on the platform.

The iPhone 6 was the most listed, receiving 1,002 ads at an average price of AED1,060, with the Samsung S7 Edge ranked second with 428 ads at an average price of AED1,306.

Dubizzle also said that a Blackberry Q5 was the cheapest phone listed, costing an average of AED69.

The figures also showed that the most popular phone brand among dubizzle users was Apple receiving 61,000 searches, while Samsung received 40,000 searches.

In line with this trend, the iPhone 7 was the most sought-after model with 16,000 searches at an average price of AED2,760, while Samsung Galaxy S8+ received half of these searches (8,000 searches) at an average price of AED2,510.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to open first store in Saudi Arabia

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to open first store in Saudi Arabia

04 Sep 2017
Retail
Robust growth in Dubai economy maintained in July

Robust growth in Dubai economy maintained in July

01 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Virtual reality: the Middle East mall of the future

Virtual reality: the Middle East mall of the future

28 Aug 2017
Comment
UAE's Al-Futtaim said to be in talks to buy M&S business in Hong Kong, Macau

UAE's Al-Futtaim said to be in talks to buy M&S business in Hong Kong, Macau

30 Aug 2017
Retail
Dubai Municipality refutes online video claims about Dettol soap

Dubai Municipality refutes online video claims about Dettol soap

29 Aug 2017
Retail
Nakheel transforms Jebel Ali Club into new entertainment hub

Nakheel transforms Jebel Ali Club into new entertainment hub

29 Aug 2017
Retail
UAE says to increase all fuel prices in September

UAE says to increase all fuel prices in September

29 Aug 2017
Retail
UAE's Dubizzle users seek 'affordable' cars

UAE's Dubizzle users seek 'affordable' cars

29 Aug 2017
UAE
How significant is the Amazon-Souq.com deal?

How significant is the Amazon-Souq.com deal?

28 Aug 2017
Comment
US pizza retailer plans Gulf expansion after Alshaya deal

US pizza retailer plans Gulf expansion after Alshaya deal

24 Jul 2017
Retail