Sold: which is the most traded smartphone in Dubai?

The Apple iPhone is the most traded smartphone in Dubai with more than 1,000 put up for sale on Dubizzle, according to latest figures from the classified ads website.



dubizzle Items for Sale, the biggest second-hand marketplace in the UAE, revealed that between June and July there were 15,702 mobile phones listed on the platform.



The iPhone 6 was the most listed, receiving 1,002 ads at an average price of AED1,060, with the Samsung S7 Edge ranked second with 428 ads at an average price of AED1,306.



Dubizzle also said that a Blackberry Q5 was the cheapest phone listed, costing an average of AED69.



The figures also showed that the most popular phone brand among dubizzle users was Apple receiving 61,000 searches, while Samsung received 40,000 searches.



In line with this trend, the iPhone 7 was the most sought-after model with 16,000 searches at an average price of AED2,760, while Samsung Galaxy S8+ received half of these searches (8,000 searches) at an average price of AED2,510.