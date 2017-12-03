UAE looks to the future at 46th national day celebrations

As it enters its 47th year union, the UAE’s official national day celebrations in Abu Dhabi highlighted advanced technology and the promise it holds for the country’s future country.

Held on Saturday evening, the 46th national day celebration was attended by rulers, deputy rulers, crown princes and supreme council members.

The event programme featured a three-scene and 11-chapter programme highlighting how self-driving vehicles, smart robots, and renewable energy will lay the foundation of the country’s development plans to propel it into the future.

Investments the UAE has been making in advanced technology applications formed a key part of the programme, including ultra high-speed transport systems such as the Hyperloop, automated robots to dispense services at government healthcare and utility offices, as well further development towards renewable energy through in the world's first carbon-neutral, zero-waste city in Masdar.

The UAE is also attempting to pioneer space exploration in the Middle East with an unmanned probe to Mars set to launch in 2020. The event highlighted research the country has been conducting towards space flight including how exposure to space affects the health of live organisms which won the Genes in Space competition in 2016.

As the country moves towards a post-oil economic future, the event highlighted how nuclear energy will form the brunt of the UAE’s push into alternative energy. The UAE’s first nuclear power plant will come online in 2018 and the country aims to derive up to 25 percent of its energy requirements from nuclear sources by 2021.

All seven emirates were represented, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.