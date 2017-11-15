New IHG Dubai hotel to be 100% powered by solar energy

Hotel Indigo Dubai Sustainable City will also feature urban farming initiative to supply restaurants
By Staff writer
Wed 15 Nov 2017

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Diamond Developers have held a ground-breaking ceremony for Hotel Indigo Dubai Sustainable City, which will be 100 percent powered by solar energy.

Located in Dubai’s first sustainable integrated development, the 143-room hotel will be a net zero energy building, a statement said.

It added that the architecture and interior design across the hotel will incorporate sustainability principles at every step of the guest journey and hotel operations.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Sustainable City will also have a neighbourhood café and a specialty restaurant, both of which will be supplied with fresh produce from urban farming facilities that will be merged to hotel grounds and Sustainable City Bio Domes.

The hotel will also offer unique indoor and outdoor event venues that are integrated into the landscape of the orchard and urban farms. Furthermore, the guests will be able enjoy various wellness and leisure facilities such as a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, an outdoor yoga deck as well as two treatment rooms with private terraces.

Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: We are delighted to partner with Diamond Developers to bring the first fully sustainable hotel in the UAE... This will be a landmark hotel from our portfolio within the region.”

Faris Saeed, Diamond Developer CEO, added: “We have created a living, breathing, sustainable community that is cost-effective and eco-friendly for over 300 families, and after proving that the concept is feasible and successful, we look forward to commencing phase 2 of The Sustainable City, with Hotel Indigo representing the first of four buildings that we are adding.”

