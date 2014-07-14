Iran bans organiser of World Cup-themed fashion show

By Courtney Trenwith
  • July 14 2014 11:25
Female models paraded in abayas using national flag designs, colours
  • Article

Iran has reportedly banned a fashion show organiser and modelling agency after female models paraded in Islamic-style clothing with designs depicting the national flags of World Cup teams.

The House of Fashion hosted the World Cup-themed show in late June, using models from Violet agency, which claims to be the first Iranian modelling agency.

The models’ clothes ran to the floor and covered their heads, while leaving the face open, similar to an abaya.

One outfit was designed using the colours of the Iranian flag but without the Arabic script for Allah.

Another showed an image of the Asian Cheetah.

Conservative critics took offence to the designs, as well as the presence of unrelated men in the audience, the AFP newswire reported.

Culture and Islamic guidance ministry official Hamid Ghobadi was quoted by Shargh newspaper as saying that the show organisers “did not have the authorisation for this show… it will be unable to continue its activities until further notice”.

House of Fashion president Javad Shirazi sought to play down the incident. “We did not use the flag with the word Allah. We simply used the colours of the flag,” he was quoted by Shargh as saying.

Shirazi said the clothing was intended for women to wear in stadiums to support their team.

However, Iran has banned female sports fans from attending games in stadiums, in what it claims is for their own protection against what authorities call a “vulgar” atmosphere created by an all-male audience.

Related Stories

Culture & Society

Clerics warn against skipping prayers to watch World Cup

Technology

Dubizzle removes inflated World Cup tickets for sale

Culture & Society

Muslim group in backlash against Robert Cavalli ad campaign
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun