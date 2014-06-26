Saudi’s King Abdulaziz airport to open mid-2015

The new airport will have a capacity of 30million passengers in phase one

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 1:16 PM

Saudi’s new King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah will open in the middle of 2015, with an increased capacity, a leading official has said, it was reported.

Abdul Hamid Abul Ora, director of the airport, told Arab News: “The new airport will have a capacity of 30 million passengers in the first phase, 45 million in the second phase, and up to 80 million in the final phase.”

He said airport management were currently focusing on completing the first phase on schedule, Arab News reported.

Ora also confirmed plans to establish an air cargo village after the development of the new airport to cater for the nearly 20 percent annual growth in cargo.

He said a duty-free market would also be launched at the new airport.

