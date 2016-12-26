Sweet Homes unveils $38m Ajman hotel apartment project

Development will feature 272 studio units and 72 one-bedroom apartments along Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed road

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 26 December 2016 6:20 PM

Sweet Homes Group has revealed plans for its first hotel apartment project in Ajman, valued at AED141 million ($38.3 million).

The developer said the serviced apartments project will be located along Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed road. Once completed, the development will feature 272 studio units and 72 one-bedroom apartments across an area of 11,394 square metres.

Expected to be completed in 2019, the hotel apartment will also include 650 parking spaces, three coffee shops, eight restaurants and one health club, a statement said.

Fahad Sattar Dero, managing director and and CEO, Sweet Homes Group, said: “This new initiative reflects the company's strategy to offer affordable yet luxurious serviced apartments. We are confident to complete this project in 2019 to help accommodate visitors visiting the UAE for Expo 2020.”

Sweet Homes said it has recently completed the first phase of the $750 million Ajman Uptown project and is the master and sub-developer that currently manages several-high rise buildings in the emirate.

