Bahrain's Batelco extends network to Singapore

Two submarine cables will allow high network availability with short latencies to Batelco's Middle East customers across the Asia-Pacific region

Bahraini telecom operator, Batelco has completed extending its network to reach Singapore via submarine cables, the company has announced.

Batelco’s network extension will guarantee its customers uninterrupted service and better use of international capacities in an important market for the operator, according to ITP Media Group sister publication, CommsMEA.

“The APAC region is an important growth area for us and our new provisioning will ensure that our enterprise customers and international carriers will benefit from a reliable end-to-end service offering,” said Batelco’s chief global business officer, Adel Al Daylami.

Batelco has similar initiatives deployed around the globe in 28 locations across the world, helping it retain customers on its network.

“Our customers in the Asia Pacific regions are now enabled to reach Batelco’s Middle East Network on a highly available network with the shortest latency. Likewise customers in the Middle East will also benefit by a superior service for their communications with APAC countries,” Al Daylami said.