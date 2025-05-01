UAE real estate: DHB Holding, Betterhomes launches first Abu Dhabi project

DHB Holding has announced its first residential project in Abu Dhabi, partnering exclusively with UAE real estate agency Betterhomes for the sales and marketing of ‘Opula’ in Yas Bay.

The development features 192 residences, including studios, duplexes, penthouses, and townhouses in a waterfront location.

The project’s design incorporates glass facades to maximise natural light.

DHB Holding Partners, Betterhomes for Yas Bay residential project

“We are delighted to extend our success to Abu Dhabi with the launch of Opula in Yas Bay. This project embodies our commitment to design excellence and innovative living spaces, setting a new standard for waterfront living in the capital. With Betterhomes as our exclusive sales partner, we are confident that Opula will resonate with both investors and homeowners seeking a unique and refined lifestyle,” Omar Delawar, CEO, DHB Group said.

DHB Holding has previously completed projects throughout the GCC region, including housing developments in Saudi Arabia and beachfront villas on Palm Jumeirah.

Betterhomes’ Development Sales & Consultancy division will manage the sales strategy for Opula. The team aims to utilise its market knowledge to ensure successful launch and demand.

“Opula represents a compelling investment opportunity in Abu Dhabi’s thriving real estate market. The project’s exceptional design, prime location, and the combined expertise of DHB and us will make it a truly exceptional offering. In addition, the highly competitive prices and an irresistible payment plan, Opula stands out as a rare opportunity for investors and homeowners alike,” Wassim Abdallah, Director of Development Sales & Consultancy added.

The Yas Bay location provides residents access to cultural venues, amenities and waterfront views.