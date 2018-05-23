Dubai Airports rolls out new high-tech info displays

Dubai Airports, in partnership with Samsung Electronics and AirportLabs, has achieved another first in the region by rolling out an advanced cloud-based Flight Information Display solution.

The new technology has gone live at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports and the Dubai Airports team can now operate its new VisionAir FIDS software without external PCs, which is reducing electrical footprint and operational costs.

As part of the project a total of 2,700 display screens were also replaced across Terminal 3, Concourses A, B and C.



Michael Ibbitson, executive vice president of Technology & Infrastructure at Dubai Airports said: “As the world’s busiest international airport that is operating at nearly full capacity, we understand that the most efficient way to accommodate growth without physically expanding the infrastructure is by deploying smart technologies and enhancing processes.

"Information and communication are critical elements of airport operations and we are positive this new display system will go a long way in helping us deliver a smooth experience consistently for the millions of customers that pass through our airports each year.”



Some of the advanced capabilities of the new system include the ability to run it from an internet browser without the need for any local software installation. It allows enabling of screen layouts and content for specific zones within the airport from a mobile device or from the control room.