The perfect combination: ice cream, eatable gold and Abu Dhabi

By Lubna Hamdan
  • May 19 2017 11:34
Emirates Palace, in the nation's capital, is offering the dish at Le Café

Dubai is known for sprinkling gold over almost anything: cars, yachts, burgers, cappuccinos and the list goes on. But the next big attraction? You’ll find that in Abu Dhabi: golden ice cream.

The capital’s famous Emirates Palace hotel is offering ice cream with 23 carat gold flakes.

Served at the venue’s Le Café, the ice cream is sold at an affordable AED40.

Created with camel milk, it comes in different flavours including chocolate.

It was recently revealed that a beard oil infused with 23 carat gold flakes is available in the UAE.

Men's grooming salon 1847 in Dubai is selling a 50ml bottle of the 'Million Dollar Beard Oil' for AED90.

Related Stories

Gourmet

Dubai iftars and suhoors to try this Ramadan

Gourmet

World's most expensive burger sold in Dubai

Gourmet

Sheikh Hamdan tries golden burger inspired by Burj Khalifa
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

The perfect combination: ice cream, eatable gold and Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace, in the nation's capital, is offering the...

Food import ban will not affect UAE market during Ramadan

Ministry last month announced a decision to ban imports...

Dubai iftars and suhoors to try this Ramadan

Views, shisha and sumptuous cuisines

Blindfolded dining experience to be unveiled in Dubai

The “Dine with your senses” at The Artisan will take place...

Is this the best business lunch deal in DIFC?

Caramel Restaurant and Lounge claims its offer is one you...

Five minutes with ... Tim Raue

Michelin-starred chef is the founder of Dragonfly in Dubai...

The Gordon Ramsay CEO is trying to save the company from itself

The chief executive of the Gordon Ramsay Group of restaurants...

More from Arabian Business

Tested: What the Maserati Ghibli S Q4 lacks in technology, it makes up for with soul

Souq sale is a game changer for e-commerce in Dubai and beyond

Trump's Saudi agenda is full of potential pitfalls

Hackers steal 17 million users' data from restaurant app Zomato

Kalyan Jewellers plans IPO to fund MidEast growth

Exclusive: Mike Tyson is fighting to stay on top