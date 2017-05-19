The perfect combination: ice cream, eatable gold and Abu Dhabi

|Home
Dubai is known for sprinkling gold over almost anything: cars, yachts, burgers, cappuccinos and the list goes on. But the next big attraction? You’ll find that in Abu Dhabi: golden ice cream.
The capital’s famous Emirates Palace hotel is offering ice cream with 23 carat gold flakes.
Served at the venue’s Le Café, the ice cream is sold at an affordable AED40.
Created with camel milk, it comes in different flavours including chocolate.
It was recently revealed that a beard oil infused with 23 carat gold flakes is available in the UAE.
Men's grooming salon 1847 in Dubai is selling a 50ml bottle of the 'Million Dollar Beard Oil' for AED90.
