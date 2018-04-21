Etihad to rename training academy, launch humanitarian freighter

Aviation giant unveils extensive Year of Zayed initiatives which are set to be launched throughout 2018

Etihad Aviation Group on Saturdayday unveiled its extensive Year of Zayed initiatives which are set to be launched throughout 2018 which include the launch of a humanitarian freighter and the renaming of its training academy.

Other initiatives include the Zayed A380 & Abu Dhabi Experience, the Abu Dhabi Birdathon and Zayed Campus & Young Aviators, the aviation company said in a statement.

Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Aviation Group is especially honoured, on the occasion of the one hundred years since the birth of Sheikh Zayed, to pay a tribute to his vision by promoting the values he embodied, and showcasing the impact he has had on the UAE as a whole, and in the aviation industry in particular.”

Video of Year of Zayed Four initiatives | Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways will launch a specially branded freighter aircraft which will conduct humanitarian flights for charitable organisations throughout 2018.

The first humanitarian freighter mission will take off in May. Etihad Airways will partner with Emirates Red Crescent, Khalifa Foundation, and Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation to conduct these philanthropic missions across the globe.

Another initiative will see guests travelling on a specific A380 Etihad Airways aircraft enjoying a host of content and services inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed, including themed inflight entertainment, kids packs and a photo gallery of his life.

The company will also launch an Abu Dhabi cultural experience. During the course of 2018, Etihad Airways will fly-in 1,000 guests from around the world to experience the capital’s vibrant culture scene, including visits to the Founder’s Memorial, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat al Karama, and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) will also host the Abu Dhabi Birdathon, a community event featuring the greater flamingoes.

Video of Where it all began | Etihad Airways

Several tagged flamingos, each one nominated to an Abu Dhabi partner entity, will be tracked online as they fly off during the breeding season at the end of the year.

The final component of Etihad’s Year of Zayed campaign will see it dedicate its training facility buildings to Sheikh Zayed.

The Etihad Training Academy building adjacent to the corporate HQ will be renamed Zayed Campus - Abu Dhabi, and the Etihad Aviation Training facility in Al Ain will become Zayed Campus - Al Ain.

In addition, Etihad will launch the Young Aviators programme for school children in the UAE.

This initiative, which aims to inspire children, will involve guided tours of the Etihad headquarters and Training Academy in Abu Dhabi, including sessions in the full flight simulators.