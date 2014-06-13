World's first Real Madrid-branded cafe opens in Dubai

Spanish football giant Real Madrid has announced the opening of the world's first Real Madrid Café in Dubai.

The two-level dining destination, which can accommodate up to 375 guests, has been established at The Beach Mall in Jumeirah Beach Residences.

Real Madrid Café, part of the Real Madrid World, offers a mix of dining, entertainment and retail experience for football fans, its operator said in a statement.

"We are very excited to open the doors to the very first Real Madrid Café in the world, and privileged that it will happening right here in Dubai, a city that is equally passionate about football and food," said Khaled Al Muhairy, chairman, Ginza Holdings, operators of Real Madrid Café.

"The Real Madrid Café is where football and the world that revolves around the club come alive, evoking its achievements, players and facilities, visually showcasing testimonies of its myths, as well as the greatest and most unforgettable moments in its history," added Al Muhairy.

Real Madrid Café offers a menu combining traditional Spanish favourites, such as gazpacho, omelletes and paella, with a wide selection of international specialities, said Rene Rojas, senior restaurant manager.

The cafe will show football matches from the world's best leagues once they restart after the summer break as well as games from the FIFA World Cup in Brazil via massive, wall mounted plasma screens.