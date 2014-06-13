World's first Real Madrid-branded cafe opens in Dubai

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
New two-level JBR dining destination that can accommodate up to 375 guests is first of its kind
Spanish football giant Real Madrid has announced the opening of the world's first Real Madrid Café in Dubai.
The two-level dining destination, which can accommodate up to 375 guests, has been established at The Beach Mall in Jumeirah Beach Residences.
Real Madrid Café, part of the Real Madrid World, offers a mix of dining, entertainment and retail experience for football fans, its operator said in a statement.
"We are very excited to open the doors to the very first Real Madrid Café in the world, and privileged that it will happening right here in Dubai, a city that is equally passionate about football and food," said Khaled Al Muhairy, chairman, Ginza Holdings, operators of Real Madrid Café.
"The Real Madrid Café is where football and the world that revolves around the club come alive, evoking its achievements, players and facilities, visually showcasing testimonies of its myths, as well as the greatest and most unforgettable moments in its history," added Al Muhairy.
Real Madrid Café offers a menu combining traditional Spanish favourites, such as gazpacho, omelletes and paella, with a wide selection of international specialities, said Rene Rojas, senior restaurant manager.
The cafe will show football matches from the world's best leagues once they restart after the summer break as well as games from the FIFA World Cup in Brazil via massive, wall mounted plasma screens.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules