Serco eyes Saudi Arabia expansion under new country director

Serco Middle East, the international public services company, has appointed Mona Althagafi as its new country director for Saudi Arabia, to facilitate and enable the company’s growth in the region and kingdom.

Althagafi assumes responsibility for the operational delivery of Serco’s core offering of data, asset and workforce management, and will help drive new business growth in 2021. She is also expected to play an integral role in establishing and growing the Citizen Services business in the country, to support Vision 2030 with a commitment to service excellence and customer experience, strengthened through the company’s ExperienceLab division.

Althagafi joins Serco from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Riyadh, where she oversaw planning of the country’s Smart Government Strategy. “In the Kingdom, Serco is committed to supporting Vision 2030 and is working in partnership with the government to realise its ambitions whilst maintaining its focus on nationalisation,” she said.

“A big part of this includes working with key ministries to write policies, set agendas and advise on commercial models. I’m excited to contribute to this important work and lead some of the best local talent and teams in the region, to help shape the transformation of different sectors. I’m also looking forward to driving new business growth and supporting with the delivery of essential services in Saudi Arabia in 2021, which will make a positive difference to the region.”

Her appointment follows those of two other senior figures in the kingdom last month: Kirsten O’Neill as Citizen Services Director and Nour Sabbagh as Government Services Solutions Director.

Serco Middle East CEO Phil Malem, who Althagafi will report to, said, “Mona is a passionate Saudi national and government services expert, who we are delighted to have at Serco to lead our Saudi operations. She has a wealth of local knowledge and experience supporting key businesses, ministries and governments, and combined with our international expertise, she will continue her excellent track record with Serco.”