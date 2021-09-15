A sneak peek at FIVE Zurich, a canvas for local art and talent

The prestigious hotel and former celebrity hotspot will reopen in summer 2022 after a nine-month interior renovation, preserving the marvelous exterior of the building. First sneak peek of FIVE Zurich’s dining and lifestyle destination concept reveals exclusive culture inspired projects with local Swiss artists and talents.

A canvas for local artists

The lifestyle hotel group known for its innovative melting pot concept of music, art, fashion and culinary experiences announces art projects with Swiss innovators, paying homage to the local heritage and giving a glimpse on the colorful experiences that will be home at its new dining destination.

“FIVE is thrilled to announce the commencement of the renovation work at FIVE Zurich and thereby confirm a spectacular opening date of summer 2022.Amid the global impact of the pandemic and the resulting effect on our previous renovation timeline, we have taken the time to focus on finding stalwart talent to preserve the hotel’s pristine Swiss heritage and to develop FIVE-styled expressions of it to be experienced by our Millennial and Zillenial visitors.We are thrilled to collaborate with these homegrown innovators, as their vibrant passion and personalities set the stage for a luxury lifestyle experiential hub that FIVE Zurich is set to become, which will be an all-in-one destination for local and international travelers alike to celebrate art, music and culinary attractions,” said Kabir Mulchandani, chairman of FIVE Holdings.

A 14-metre alphorn sculpture made of 18 intertwining alphorns is framing the entrance to the new FIVE Zurich. The handmade sculpture by Franz Koster, a local blacksmith from Appenzell, who is also a passionate alphorn player, is a tribute to the Swiss roots of FIVE Zurich. “The alphorn is an integral part of Swiss culture; it makes me proud to preserve it in the form of this highly Instagram-able art piece and to introduce international travelers and new generations to this part of our culture. It is a symbol for the most important aspects in life – art, music, and culinary delights,” said Koster.

What do Muhammad Ali, Elton John and Grace Jones have in common? They all belong to the Who is Who of sport, art, music and fashion that once sang and danced through the corridors of the former hotel. The 43-sq-m portrait composition by famous Zurich street artist REDL is complimenting FIVE Zurich’s melting pot destination and home to several dining and music experiences under one roof. “I was born in Zurich and I know the history of the hotel, I am excited to revive its prestigious memories with the ‘Legends of the Atlantis’ mural at the new FIVE Zurich. I look forward to people taking a selfie next to Muhammad Ali, striking a punch, it gives so much personality to the destination and a glimpse of what is waiting behind the doors,” said REDL, whose full name is Patrick Redl Wehrli.

Bringing the city’s best moments into the hotel rooms

As part of a partnership with the Zurich Centre for Creative Economies (ZCCE), students of the Zürcher Hochschule der Künste (ZHdK) will design artworks for all hotel rooms at FIVE Zurich. The artworks are inspired by the biggest celebratory moments of the city, observed through the eyes of the new generation of artists. A connection is made between guests staying at FIVE Zurich with the city centre, which is only a 15-minute drive away. “The ZCCE is a research and competence center at the ZHdK,” said Eva Pauline Bossow, Managing Director, Zurich Centre for Creative Economies.

“We are committed to serve as interface between the artistic disciplines and other areas such as economics, politics, education and society. Hereby, cooperation with external parties is important to us. I have met the team behind FIVE last year at a show around of the ZHdK; the enthusiasm and passion were visible from the start and quickly the question – What can we do to get involved? – was raised. The ZCCE gives FIVE Zurich access to actors in the creative industries. Art builds bridges between people and creates new connections, and this is a project we are committed to work on together.”

Reinforcing Zurich as an experience and tourism destination, FIVE Zurich is inviting to a colorful combination of art, music and culinary experiences. Stay tuned for more.