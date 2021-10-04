FIVE Hotels and Resorts launches the sound of FIVE with FIVE Music, its own record label

As the evocative FIVE Hotels and Resorts continues to evolve and add to its portfolio, the newly-launched record label, FIVE Music, stands at the forefront of its fast-paced global expansion.

FIVE Music is thrilled to present its first music release, ‘Oh My My’, in collaboration with Burak Yeter, the artist behind cult hit Tuesday, which amassed over 1.5 billion streams worldwide; dance music hit producer Montiego and multi-faceted singer Séb Mont.

An emotive vocal performance with heart-throbbing lyrics wrapped in a blanket of soaring soundscapes allows this dance track to truly flow – simply perfect for dancing in a club, at a music festival or to sing along to while blowing up your Air pods.

FIVE Music captures the energy of FIVE’s inimitable musically-driven events that reflects the Zillennial energy of the FIVE Hotels and Resorts’ lifestyle. FIVE boasts party and culinary hot spots with a range of bars, nightclubs and restaurants, hosting the hottest parties in Dubai, including the extraordinary LUVYA Festival, which showcased world-renowned artists like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, Craig David, Eli & Fur, and Disciples.

This celebrity favourite hang-out destination continues to blend the worlds of music and the FIVE life with this new label that encapsulates the sound of FIVE.