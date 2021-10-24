Du selected by Watani Al Emarat Foundation for cloud migration to Dubai Pulse platform

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), more commonly known as du, has announced that it has been selected as the cloud service provider of choice for Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the social development programme promoting UAE national identity and good citizen practices across the local community.

With the foundation identifying the Dubai Pulse platform as the preferred secure cloud-hosting environment for receiving complete managed services, the leading national telco provider will assume responsibility for successful Dubai Pulse cloud migration.

The new partnership was finalised with a signing ceremony at the 41st GITEX Technology Week, which was held recently at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executives officer, EITC, said: “Ever since the official launch, Dubai Pulse has demonstrated its practicality as a futuristic digital operating system that caters to, and benefits, every segment of our society. With cloud capabilities now becoming even more invaluable in today’s evolving operating environments, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to supporting clients in their cloud migration journeys by utilising our experience, expertise, and resources to ensure their goals and objectives are realised.

“GITEX 2021 represents the start of what promises to be a successful partnership alongside Watani Al Emarat Foundation. We are eager to begin working with our new partner and equipping them with cloud-first capabilities they require to streamline business processes and ensure long-term operational sustainability.”

As digital transformation acceleration continues, presenting organisations from all verticals with new and sustainable operating capabilities, Watani Al Emarat Foundation is now pursuing its vision for achieving increased scalability, performance, data security, and cost savings through new initiatives and IT services implementation on the cloud.

More specifically, the foundation requires a cloud-based file server to facilitate document sharing between corporate users, seamless user and computer authentication and authorisation in a Windows domain network, and the ability to assign and enforce security policies for all computers, including software updates and installation.

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, executive director, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, added: “Considering Dubai Pulse is a joint initiative between Smart Dubai and du, we identified from the outset that there is no organisation better suited for leading our platform cloud migration journey than du, which has a distinguished track record for delivering on its client transformation commitments. From our perspective, complete managed services accessible through Dubai Pulse will be central to our services for many years to come, and we are delighted that du will be supporting us in obtaining the services and capabilities we require.”

Du will begin initiating Watani Al Emarat Foundation’s cloud journey with seamless and fast implementation, with the end result being re-defined business continuity, complete-managed services, and access to required networks and services.

Based on the requirements detailed by the foundation, du has also proposed Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for active directory and managed services. These benefits would be provisioned via Dubai Pulse, which is highly scalable, secure, and hosted in Tier 3 UAE data centres.