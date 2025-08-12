Arabian Business announces 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 – nominations now open

Launching on September 23, the 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 will mark a new era for Arabian Business’ most prestigious and anticipated ranking. With a sharper methodology, a broader regional scope, and a newly structured format, this year’s list will reflect the evolving landscape of Arab leadership and global influence across three key categories.

The nominations are now officially open.

Three categories, one mission

From rewriting industry playbooks to preserving multigenerational legacies, Arab leaders have consistently driven the region’s growth, ambition, and cultural evolution. Most Influential Arabs 2025 will now feature three distinct categories, ensuring a more focused and inclusive recognition of excellence.

Disruptors: Breaking the mould

This is the category for the rule-breakers, game-changers, and bold thinkers challenging the status quo. Whether in tech, media, fintech, sustainability, or fashion, these are the voices and ventures that are reshaping industries at scale.

If you’re innovating fast, scaling smarter, or taking on the future with fearless ambition – this is your category.

Visionaries: Leading with purpose

Visionaries are the individuals who don’t just adapt to change – they define it. These are the thinkers, policymakers, cultural pioneers, and business leaders who are shaping long-term narratives, setting new standards, and forging futures beyond traditional boundaries.

If your work inspires across generations and geographies – this is your space.

Family Dynasties: Honour in heritage

In the Arab world, family legacy is more than just tradition – it’s a foundation for innovation, resilience, and regional influence. This category celebrates those leading historic business empires into a new age while preserving the core values that built them.

If you are continuing or redefining your family’s legacy, your story deserves recognition.

A refined system for measuring influence

Much like The Dubai 100 and Indian Aces 2025, this year’s 150 Most Influential Arabs list will use Arabian Business’ most advanced evaluation framework yet, tracking both tangible achievements and intangible impact through nine weighted metrics:

Inspiration (20 percent)

Legacy (15 percent)

Economic Contribution (15 percent)

Cultural Impact (10 percent)

Community Engagement (10 percent)

Entrepreneurial Achievement (10 percent)

Social Media Presence (10 percent)

Environmental Impact (5 percent)

Innovation (5 percent)

Candidates will be assessed by an expert panel and a proprietary algorithm designed to fairly measure power, reach, and relevance in 2025 and beyond.

Over the years, Most Influential Arabs has recognised a wide spectrum of leaders, from business titans and royalty to creators, scientists, and public figures.

Nominations are open – this is your moment

Nominations for the 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 are officially open now.

Whether you’re a fearless disruptor, a long-term visionary, or the torchbearer of a family legacy – this is your opportunity to step forward and be recognised.

Entries close on September 11.

The 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025 launches on Arabian Business digital platforms on September 23.

Nominate now and be part of the story that defines a region.