Mark Zeff has ambitious vision for the region’s design landscape

Today, in a world where architecture and design are constantly undergoing change, few voices resonate with a synthesis of practical experience, novelty, and a truly worldwide viewpoint like Mark Zeff . An award-winning architect with a career on several continents that spans decades, Zeff is now eyeing the Middle East with his ambitious vision and bottomless appetite for the best in design.

“I think everybody that I’ve spoken to who has had any interaction in the UAE or that sort of area lately agrees: they are extremely innovative,” Zeff observes. “They’ve brought in the best of the best to work on these new cities, on these new developments. It’s really all about presenting themselves as a sophisticated place to do business and to visit.”

For Zeff, the Middle East’s architectural boom is more than inspiring; it’s a chance to play a part in a region that’s leading the way in reimagining urban living for the future. “They want to portray themselves as first-rate American, European echelon in every single way, right? And I think there’s a real hunger for new talent, new ideas, and new ways of thinking.”

Zeff’s architectural journey began over 40 years ago when he arrived in New York City from Australia in 1982 with little more than a suitcase and a vision. Over the decades, he built a reputation for blending traditional architectural principles with innovative, holistic design thinking—often acting as a “curator” who oversees every detail, from landscaping to client experience.

“I might not be a landscaper, but I know my way around landscaping quite well,” says Zeff. “I know what product will work and what product won’t, how it’ll grow and how it’ll mature. Lots of clients don’t understand that, and that’s what we offer—this comprehensive perspective.”

His approach is unique: he frequently blurs the lines between roles traditionally divided among architects, interior designers, and contractors, ensuring seamless integration across disciplines.

Zeff is also well known for his work on luxury residential and hospitality projects around the globe. His portfolio includes the second phase of a luxury condominium complex on Mexico’s Pacific coast and a series of hotel projects in Cabo San Lucas.

“The project I’m doing in Mexico, called Naya, is quite special,” he says. “We worked closely with architects to develop colour schemes, landscaping, and navigation systems to make the property flow. It’s a great example of how design can create both beauty and functionality.”

His high-end residential work reflects Zeff’s ability to personalise luxury while maintaining architectural integrity.

Zeff is also the creative force behind BLACKBARN, a multidisciplinary lifestyle brand that channels his passion for barn-inspired architecture into a broader design narrative. The brand includes a line of custom furniture, a retail experience in New York, a celebrated restaurant, and a design book that captures the essence of the BLACKBARN aesthetic—warm, sophisticated, and rooted in authenticity.

Despite his respect for traditional design methods, Zeff still sketches on paper; he’s an early adopter of technology where it serves his vision. Recently, he experimented with AI-generated visualisation, jokingly referring to the AI as “him” and praising the tool’s ability to rapidly bring ideas to life.

“I used AI with ChatGPT for about an hour, and it produced something amazing,” he shares. “But I’m a little wary of how AI will integrate into the creative process in the long run. I hope humans stay in the creative seat for a long time. AI doesn’t have the sensitivities a human does.”

Zeff views technology as a powerful assistant rather than a replacement. He uses AI daily to conduct research that would otherwise take days but still relies on personal interaction when it comes to managing budgets, negotiating with contractors, or ensuring quality.

“We’re still very much in a human-driven industry,” he says. “Technology like Revit helps with the technical side—3D modelling and system integration—but creativity still comes from people.”

Zeff’s impact on the hospitality industry is far-reaching. His work with leading global hotel brands includes projects with Alila, Virgin Hotels, Hilton, and Kimpton. Notably, he created the visual vision for the Virgin Hotels brand in the U.S., helping define its bold, modern identity. He also played a pivotal role in assisting Hilton with the introduction of its Canopy brand, shaping its unique positioning in the lifestyle segment.

The Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, represents a fertile ground for Zeff’s multidisciplinary design philosophy. He notes how projects in the region aren’t just about structures but about creating sophisticated, curated experiences.

Zeff explains, “I think in the Middle East, the expectations for design are very sophisticated. People there are used to a high design level, and they want innovation.”

He also points to the region’s ambitious growth plans and wealth as catalysts for a new architectural renaissance. “This region has the money, the wherewithal, and the hunger for development,” he says. “It’s like a renaissance in the 21st century. They have to leverage their cash to make their countries relevant beyond oil and traditional industries.”

This hunger for innovation is evident in new cities and landmark projects that mix luxury, technology, and sustainability. Zeff’s ability to integrate different disciplines and manage complex client expectations positions him well to collaborate on these visionary projects.

Though Zeff’s work is featured in major industry publications, including Interior Design magazine and numerous international architectural journals, his approach to fame is modest. He emphasises quality over scale, preferring a boutique model that values creativity and client relationships over volume.

He’s won numerous awards, including prestigious recognition from Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame in the U.S. and a major design award in London, yet he views himself as a “hidden jewel” — a creative force outside the usual architectural powerhouses.

“Smart people are looking for people that are hidden jewels,” he says. “I’m not saying I’m a jewel, but I’m a hidden jewel in the pool of usual suspects.”

With decades of experience and a keen eye on emerging trends, Mark Zeff is poised to leave a distinct mark on the Middle East’s booming architectural landscape. His blend of traditional craftsmanship, technological savvy, and human-centered design offers a fresh voice to a region hungry for innovation and global collaboration.

“The opportunity is there,” says Zeff. “I want to be part of that story.”

Faced with an ever-changing Middle East, architects such as Zeff, who can relate a recollection of the past with a brave vision toward the future, can contribute to the forming of cities in every way-from function to identity.