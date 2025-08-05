Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new advisory services to strengthen governance & growth

Under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has rolled out three new advisory services designed to elevate governance standards and ensure sustainable growth for family-owned enterprises across Dubai.

These newly launched services reflect the Centre’s mission to help family businesses thrive amid economic shifts by enhancing governance frameworks, enabling proactive leadership, and unlocking new opportunities. They reinforce the centre’s pledge to support this vital sector, streamline operations, and develop the capabilities needed for long-term sustainability.

“Family businesses remain a vital engine of growth, diversification, and innovation within Dubai’s economy,” said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. “Ensuring their continued success is essential to enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness and driving sustainable long-term growth.”

He added that the Centre is committed to empowering these businesses to embrace global best practices, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a premier hub for trade and investment.

Three new services

1. Current‑State Assessment & Family Constitution Review

This service conducts a comprehensive evaluation of a family business’s governance landscape, reviewing existing constitutions using an automated Family Business Governance Assessment Tool. It measures performance against regulatory standards and industry norms, pinpointing gaps and risks, promoting stakeholder alignment, and offering tailored recommendations to reinforce governance and support long-term growth.

2. Family Constitution Drafting

This initiative helps businesses craft a clear and unified governance roadmap. Through interviews with family members and stakeholders, and facilitated workshops, the Centre drafts constitutions that express shared values, define decision‑making protocols, establish nomination procedures, and outline roles and responsibilities, aiming to foster harmony and prevent future conflicts.

3. Family Office Blueprint

This service offers strategic guidance for families looking to establish a Family Office to manage wealth, investments, and family affairs. Through a series of workshops, families clarify their objectives, determine the scope of services, outline effective structures, and identify necessary staffing, all tailored to ensure legacy preservation and governance alignment.

Why it matters

Improved Governance: Companies benefit from stronger frameworks that support clarity, accountability, and continuity.

Companies benefit from stronger frameworks that support clarity, accountability, and continuity. Greater Cohesion & Efficiency: Consultative structuring minimises conflict, fosters alignment, and enhances stakeholder buy-in.

Consultative structuring minimises conflict, fosters alignment, and enhances stakeholder buy-in. Legacy & Leadership Planning: Future leaders gain clear guidance and support systems for managing succession transitions.

These services mark a strategic step toward equipping family businesses with the tools and structures required to navigate successive generations, strengthen governance, and contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s long-term economic objectives.

This suite joins the centre’s broader portfolio of programs, launched in May 2023 under Dubai Chambers, centered around succession planning, leadership development, governance awareness, and advisory support.