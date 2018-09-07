What's the truth about 'Lindsayland' in Dubai?

US actress Lindsay Lohan reveals plans for a luxury resort in Dubai on Instagram but then deletes the post

The star of the Mean Girls movie posted an image of an island resort on her Instagram account on Wednesday, with the caption "Prototype of #LINDSAYLAND #lohanISLANDdubai".

The UK's Telegraph newspaper reported that the picture received more than 2,000 likes, but was then removed from the social media site.

Lohan, who has lent her name to a nightclub in Athens, and beach houses in Rhodes and Mykanos, first mentioned her desire to start an island resort in Dubai in a June interview with the New York Times, the report added.

The Instagram post tagged her location as the World Islands, a man-made archipelago being built in the shape of a world map in 2008 off the coast of Dubai.

Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2016 following a split with Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, following stints in London, New York and Los Angeles.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Lohan said that she is attracted “to the serenity and peace” of living in the emirate, where she feels she can escape the attention of the media.

The actress has also previously revealed that she is studying Arabic while in Dubai.