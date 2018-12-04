Abu Dhabi labour complaints fall by 42% in 2018

The number of complaints and labour cases in Abu Dhabi has decreased by more than 40 percent this year, according to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary told state news agency WAM that cases during 2018 fell by 42 percent compared to the same period last year, dropping from 16,897 cases in 2017 to 9,979 cases in 2018.

The fall in complaints comes as the number of workers who participated in the awareness campaign of the ADJD increased by 35 percent to 135,000 workers spread over 19 labour villages in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions.

Al Abri said the awareness campaign, launched in 2018, has achieved its objectives, which are to promote the propagation of legal culture amongst workers and brief them about their rights and duties guaranteed by UAE law.

Al Abri emphasised the importance of awareness campaigns to introduce workers' to their rights, duties and obligations, the situations that deserve to be brought to the labour courts and ways of amicable settlement of complaints.

Ahmed Al Marzouqi, head of the ADJD Labor Awareness Committee, said its work will be expanded to include all the workers' villages in Abu Dhabi.

He also said campaigns will be available in five languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, Pashto and Bengali.