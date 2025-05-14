Parsons wins key contracts for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman International Airport

US-based global infrastructure engineering major Parsons Corporation said the company has been awarded two Delivery Partner (DP) contracts by the King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC).

The contracts span the initial four years of the airport’s multi-year development, the company said on the sidelines of the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The first contract is for airfield assets and includes the runways, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, and air traffic control towers.

The second contract is for landside infrastructure packages, including roads, utilities, tunnels, bridges, rail network, and landscaping.

As DP, Parsons will provide project management services for all phases of both contracts, including early development, design, permits and approvals, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and overall coordination.

Carey Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Parsons, said it is an honour to work with KSIA’s visionary team on what will become one of the world’s largest airports.

“Parsons is committed to supporting KSIADC’s vision to redefine airports for the 21st century and beyond through delivering an enhanced traveller experience and creating the world’s premier logistics hub,” he said.

Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Company, said selecting Parsons as a Delivery Partner is a strategic step toward realising the company’s vision of developing a world-class airport built on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

“Delivering a project of this scale requires collaboration with global experts in infrastructure and project management, and Parsons brings the experience and capabilities needed to help us achieve our goals,” he said.

King Salman International Airport Development Company is driving the development of the new airport in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Covering an area of 57 km2, the new airport will have 6 parallel runways upon completion and is anticipated to accommodate up to 120 million passengers by 2030 and 185 million passengers, as well as 3.5 million tons of cargo, by 2050.

Parsons also work with the PIF, starting from 2017, on innovative projects across the Kingdom such as THE LINE, Oxagon, and multiple ROSHN developments.