We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Thu 6 Aug 2020 09:11 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

Oman to ease curfew and internal travel restrictions

Night time movement restrictions in place from 9pm to 5am the following day

Oman to ease curfew and internal travel restrictions

Oman’s Supreme Committee has announced the easing of curfews and internal travel restrictions within the sultanate from August 8.

The committee reduced night time movement restrictions, with the curfew starting from 9pm to 5am the following morning.

The Supreme Committee, under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Sayyid Hammoud bin Faisal al –Busaidi, reviewed reports of total lockdown that was in place across the governates.

Oman was under total lockdown from July 25 to August 8 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Oman’s Dhofar region will continue to be under lockdown until further notice. The committee said it took the decision in accordance with the insights from its preliminary epidemiological report.

According to the Worldometers statistics, Oman has registered in excess of 80,000 cases of Covid-19 with 69,803 of those affected making a full recovery. 488 people have died after contracting the virus.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Nikhil Pereira

Read next

More than 100 killed in Beirut explosion, says Red Cross

Video: UAE is the first in the world to use dogs to detect Covid-19

Saudi Arabia concludes downsized hajj amid pandemic