Oman to ease curfew and internal travel restrictions

Oman’s Supreme Committee has announced the easing of curfews and internal travel restrictions within the sultanate from August 8.

The committee reduced night time movement restrictions, with the curfew starting from 9pm to 5am the following morning.

The Supreme Committee, under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Sayyid Hammoud bin Faisal al –Busaidi, reviewed reports of total lockdown that was in place across the governates.

Oman was under total lockdown from July 25 to August 8 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Oman’s Dhofar region will continue to be under lockdown until further notice. The committee said it took the decision in accordance with the insights from its preliminary epidemiological report.

According to the Worldometers statistics, Oman has registered in excess of 80,000 cases of Covid-19 with 69,803 of those affected making a full recovery. 488 people have died after contracting the virus.