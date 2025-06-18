Dubai Municipality completes $75m sewerage and rainwater drainage network in Nad Al Sheba

Dubai Municipality has completed a AED277 million ($75.4 million) sewerage and rainwater drainage project in Nad Al Sheba 3, enhancing infrastructure for 300 plots and 340 hectares as part of its future-ready urban strategy.

Dubai Municipality has announced the successful completion of a major sewerage and rainwater drainage development in Nad Al Sheba 3, delivered at a total cost of AED277m ($75.4m).

The project is part of the authority’s strategic infrastructure roadmap to enhance the city’s resilience and support its transition into a global benchmark for smart, sustainable urban living.

Covering a 340-hectare area and serving around 300 land plots, the new network boosts public health, climate readiness, and urban service efficiency.

Dubai drainage and sewers

The initiative is a key part of the AED30bn ($8.2bn) ‘Tasreef’ programme for rainwater drainage and the AED80bn ($21.8bn) sewerage system upgrade project — two of the largest infrastructure strategies in the region.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “This project is part of Dubai Municipality’s strategic efforts to develop and deliver world-class infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s ambitions for global leadership and urban sustainability.

“Completing the Nad Al Sheba 3 project is a significant step towards connecting all areas of Dubai to a fully integrated sewerage and rainwater drainage network, ensuring the emirate’s readiness to face future climate challenges for the next 100 years.

“Dubai Municipality remains committed to expediting the delivery of integrated development works for sewerage and rainwater collection systems, in line with the highest international standards.

“By applying advanced technologies and smart solutions, we aim to increase operational performance, ensure service continuity, and improve quality of life for Dubai’s residents — reinforcing the emirate’s status among the world’s leading cities for advanced infrastructure.”

Drainage project scope and features:

Sewerage network: A 24km sewerage system with pipeline diameters ranging from 200mm to 800mm has been constructed, alongside 11 kilometres of household connections to link homes and residential units to the main network

Rainwater drainage: A high-capacity pumping station with a discharge rate of 4,000 litres per second has been installed to manage stormwater flow efficiently. In addition, a 31km gravity-based pipeline network (250mm–1,500mm diameter) ensures optimal drainage during heavy rainfall and reduces flooding risks.

The project underscores the Municipality’s ongoing commitment to building advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the emirate’s long-term development vision.