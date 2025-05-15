ITP Media Group, Dubai Cares announce strategic five-year charity partnership

ITP Media Group has announced a strategic, long-term partnership with Dubai Cares, a step in aligning its media platforms with philanthropic efforts across the region.

The five-year partnership will see ITP Media Group provide Dubai Cares with an annual financial contribution, along with in-kind advertising and public relations services to bolster awareness and fundraising initiatives.

In its inaugural year, the partnership will focus on Dubai Cares’ “Emergency Response to Gaza” campaign, which provides emergency aid such as hot meals, food baskets, and shelter tents to people in Gaza.

Ali Akawi, CEO of ITP Media Group, said: “At ITP Media Group, we share Dubai Cares’ values of education, empowerment, and collaboration. We are committed to making a positive impact within the region and beyond, and this partnership allows us to contribute to the betterment of society. By leveraging our extensive network of brands and platforms, we will work together to support Dubai Cares’ efforts and inspire our audience to join the cause.”

Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation, has reached over 24 million beneficiaries across 60 developing countries since its inception in 2007. The organisation focuses on ensuring access to quality education, especially in emergency contexts, and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The media has the unique power to amplify important causes and unite communities around them. With ITP Media Group’s vast reach and influence, we are confident that this partnership will elevate awareness and drive meaningful engagement for our campaigns and initiatives. As a longstanding supporter of Dubai Cares, ITP Media Group has played a key role in advancing our mission, and we are excited to strengthen this collaboration to create lasting social impact and transformative change.”

ITP Media Group’s extensive brand portfolio – which includes Arabian Business, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Esquire Middle East, Time Out Dubai, Cosmopolitan Middle East, and Construction Week Middle East among others – will play a key role in promoting Dubai Cares’ campaigns and inspiring public engagement.