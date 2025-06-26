UAE Ramadan and Eid 2026: Expected dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha announced

Expected dates for Ramadan 2026 in the UAE have been announced by the Emirates Astronomy Society.

The Emirates Astronomy Society forecasts Ramadan will begin on February 18, 2026, with Eid Al Fitr likely on March 20 and Eid Al Adha on May 27.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, shared expected dates for holidays and events next year.

When is Ramadan 2026 in the UAE?

The Emirates Astronomy Society has announced the expected start date for Ramadan 2026 in the UAE as Wednesday, February 18, 2026, based on advanced astronomical calculations.

However, official confirmation will be made closer to the time by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee, as Islamic months begin and end based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by millions of Muslims worldwide. It is a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, spiritual reflection, and charitable giving. The fast is broken each evening with iftar, often beginning with dates and traditional dishes.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2026 in the UAE?

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said, according to forecasts, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, 2026, marking the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan. Final confirmation will depend on moon sighting. It is traditionally celebrated with morning prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals, and is one of the most anticipated public holidays in the UAE.

When is Eid Al Adha 2026 in the UAE?

Eid Al Adha 2026 is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, corresponding to the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

The Emirates Astronomy Society forecast the following timeline:

1 Dhu Al Hijjah (start of the month) : Monday, May 18, 2026

: Monday, May 18, 2026 8 Dhu Al Hijjah (start of Hajj) : Monday, May 25, 2026

: Monday, May 25, 2026 9 Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafah) : Tuesday, May 26, 2026

: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 10 Dhu Al Hijjah (Eid Al Adha): Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, is the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, and a time of prayer, sacrifice, and sharing meals with family and the less fortunate.

UAE Islamic Holidays 2026 expected dates

Holiday Expected Date Ramadan starts Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Eid Al Fitr Friday, March 20, 2026 Hajj begins Monday, May 25, 2026 Day of Arafah Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Eid Al Adha Wednesday, May 27, 2026

All dates are subject to moon sighting and may shift by one day.

Why Do Ramadan and Eid Dates Change Each Year?

The Islamic calendar is lunar-based and consists of 12 months and 354 or 355 days — around 10 to 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This causes Ramadan and Eid dates to shift earlier each year by about 10 days.