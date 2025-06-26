Ronaldo reportedly close to extending his stay in Saudi Arabia by two years

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are said to be close to agreeing on a new contract that will see the Portugal superstar extend his stay in Saudi Arabia for another two years.

Various news outlets in the UK reported that a deal could be announced soon. However, both Ronaldo and Al Nassr are yet to confirm the development.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and is out of contract at the end of this month.

Sky Sports said the ex-Manchester United forward believes his recent performances and goals for Portugal when they won the Nations League prove that another season will keep him in good condition for the World Cup next summer.

Reporting from the Club World Cup, the channel’s chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: “I’m here at the Club World Cup, and there was lots of talk over the past few months about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in this tournament because his great rival Lionel Messi is playing here for Inter Miami.

“Al Nassr have not qualified for the Club World Cup, but there was that early transfer window when Ronaldo could have moved to another club. He had offers, but he decided not to accept any of them. I think he wanted to stay loyal to Al Nassr and he will be extending his contract.

“One other thing he’s very focused on is ending his career having scored 1,000 goals. He’s currently on 938 and who would bet against him scoring another 62 for club and country before he retires?”

Ronaldo has scored 99 times in 111 games for Al Nassr in the last two seasons, but his individual contributions have not led to team success. Despite splashing millions of dollars on Ronaldo, the Riyadh club finished third in the Saudi Professional League at the end of the recently completed season.