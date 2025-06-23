The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of the country and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighbouring countries, which included the closure of their airports and airspace.

The concerned authorities confirmed that this decision “comes within the framework of maintaining the highest levels of safety and security in light of regional developments,” the DGCA said in a statement.

Kuwait shuts airspace

It noted “constant coordination with the competent local and international authorities to follow up on developments and take the necessary measures”.

The authority It called on all travellers and airlines to follow up on official updates and cooperate with the concerned authorities in implementing this decision for the public interest.

Bahrain and Qatar also announced the closure of airspace as regional tensions escalate.