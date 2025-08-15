Record-breaking 10,000 entries as Riyadh gears up for 2025 Entrepreneurship World Cup finals in Saudi Arabia

The 2025 Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) has kicked off in Saudi Arabia with unprecedented global participation, receiving more than 10,000 project submissions from entrepreneurs across 169 countries — double last year’s total.

The global finals will take place in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), in partnership with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).

The event highlights the Kingdom’s growing reputation as an international hub for innovation and entrepreneurial ventures.

2025 Entrepreneurship World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The competition showcases a broad spectrum of solutions to global challenges and covers 16 key sectors, including:

Agriculture

Food industries

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

ICT

Social work

An international jury of experts in entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment has already shortlisted the top 1,000 projects from 122 countries.

These will be narrowed to 250 in the penultimate round before the final 100 projects are selected to present in Riyadh. Finalists will pitch to leading global investors, competing for $1.5m in total cash prizes.

Hosting the EWC in Riyadh reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambition to be a global platform for entrepreneurial solutions, supported by a robust, innovation-driven ecosystem, advanced investment infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment that facilitates market access and attracts global capital.

The EWC is one of the world’s largest and most diverse startup competitions, offering founders not only funding opportunities but also access to mentorship, training, and international networks to accelerate their growth.