Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announces fines and suspensions

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched legal action against several Umrah operators after uncovering significant shortcomings in the accommodation services provided to pilgrims—services that fell short of the standards agreed upon in their approved programs.

Action taken includes legal procedures against the violating companies.

Penalties included the suspension of operations for four Umrah companies and financial fines on others, depending on the severity and recurrence of the violations.

Saudi fines Umrah accommodation violators

The ministry stressed its commitment to ensuring Umrah performers receive their full rights and services are delivered per the highest standards of quality and professionalism, reiterating that any negligence or breach of contractual obligations will not be tolerated.

The ministry also urged all Umrah companies and establishments to strictly adhere to the approved regulations and instructions and provide services according to the specified timelines, contributing to enhanced service quality and ensuring the satisfaction and comfort of Umrah performers and visitors during their stay in the Kingdom.