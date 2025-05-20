UAE holidays 2025: Will residents get a long weekend ahead of Islamic New Year?

Residents across the UAE could be in for a well-timed break in peak summer as a long weekend next month, with the Islamic New Year 1447 also known as Al-Hijra is expected to fall on Friday, June 27, 2025, according to current astronomical predictions.

If confirmed by UAE authorities, the public holiday would align with the country’s Saturday–Sunday weekend, potentially offering a three-day break from June 27 to 29.

As with all Hijri calendar-based holidays, the official date depends on the moon sighting and will be confirmed closer to the time.

What is Islamic New Year?

The Islamic New Year or Al-Hijra marks Muharram 1, the beginning of the Hijri year 1447 that commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina a pivotal event in Islamic history.

It is observed as a public holiday across UAE, both the public and private sectors, with government offices, schools and many businesses closing for the day.

In the UAE, the occasion is often marked by fireworks, cultural events, and dining promotions, especially in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Possible split in the working week

While many predict that the Islamic New Year is on Friday, June 27, some astronomical data suggests it could fall a day earlier, on Thursday, June 26.

Should that happen, the holiday would fall midweek, splitting the workweek and offering a midweek pause for many.

Either way, residents are advised to keep an eye on announcements from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) for official confirmation.

Another long weekend: Eid Al Adha in early June

Before the Islamic New Year, Al-Hijra’s arrival, residents can look forward to a longer break earlier in June.

As Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant Islamic holidays, is expected to begin with Arafat Day on Thursday, June 5, followed by Eid Al Adha from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

Depending on how long the lunar month of Dhu’l Al Hijjah lasts, the break could be extended, potentially making way for a five-day weekend — or even longer if additional bridging days are declared.

More to come in 2025

The Islamic New Year marks one of several public holidays residents can expect in 2025, with further breaks including Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday to fall on Rabi Al-Awwal 12.

In 2025, this is expected to be on Friday, September 5, 2025 and UAE National Day on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 still to come later in the year.

As always, UAE residents are advised to wait for official confirmation from authorities before making travel plans or booking time off.