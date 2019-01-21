Dubai firm acquires rights to operate Emaar restaurant brands

The deal includes a new concept called The Loft at Dubai Opera.

Restaurant Secrets Inc (RSI) has confirmed it has acquired the lease and operating rights of five restaurants from Emaar Hospitality Group, including a new concept called The Loft at Dubai Opera.

Alongside The Loft, the deal includes French-inspired restaurant, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, and two additional restaurants joining RSI’s portfolio during the first quarter of 2019.

The final addition will be the introduction of a new Gastropub concept to the UAE dining scene, slated for second quarter of this year, a statement said.

Ralph Homer, CEO and co-founder of RSI, said: “We are pleased to mark the start of 2019 with such a significant expansion. This is a major step forward for RSI as we work towards increasing our regional footprint and growing our portfolio of strongly operated brands, managed within our in-house 360 solutions expertise.”

Homer added: “Part of our vision is to reform the region’s lifestyle dining scene, and take it to greater heights by bringing experiential dining to the forefront.

"Operations and brand management play a major part in the sustainability of good concepts and we intend to focus on these important pillars for us and our clients in 2019.”

The expansion increases RSI’s portfolio to more than 15 restaurants and food concepts in the pipeline for 2019-20, as it continues its expansion plans across Dubai, London and Saudi Arabia.

RSI said it has actively developed more than 200 successful restaurant concepts across the UAE, GCC and London since 2008.