Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,442 new Covid-19 cases, further 15 fatalities

Saudi Arabia has announced an additional 2,442 new cases of Covid-19 across the kingdom and a further 15 deaths.

It takes the total number of positive cases in the country up to 70,161, or which 28,546 are described as being in a “stable” condition and are currently receiving medical care, while there are 339 critical cases.

The death toll in the kingdom has increased to 379.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that, of the new cases, 65 percent involved Saudi nationals, with the remaining 35 percent affecting expatriate residents.

There were 2,233 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41,236, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said.

He added that a total of 684,615 tests had been carried out.

Meanwhile, in a speech to citizens, residents and all Muslims everywhere on Eid Al-Fitr, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, called on this year’s celebrations to be done in a responsible manner in order to mitigate any further spread of the deadly virus.

He said: “Safety requires understanding from whole community should to this special circumstance, which prevents Muslims from performing Eid prayers in mosques and exchanging visits.

“We reaffirm that the safety and health of the citizen and the resident is at the top of our concerns, hoping for everyone to abide by the safety measures approved to control and limit the spread of this pandemic for your safety and to protect your health.”