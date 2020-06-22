Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 641 new cases, four new deaths

Kuwait reported 641 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of infections confirmed since the onset of the pandemic to 40,291.

Official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, revealed that the virus had claimed the lives of four more people over the past 24 hours, with the death toll now standing at 330.

The new infections included 383 Kuwaiti citizens and 258 non-Kuwaitis, while Dr Al-Sanad said 195 of the cases were recorded in the Al-Jahra district, 180 in Al-Ahmadi, 120 in AlFarwaniya, 81 in Hawally and 64 in Al-Assimah.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health declared, earlier on Monday, that 530 people contaminated with the virus had recovered in the past day, putting the whole count of those who recuperated at 31,770.

There have been a total of 357,594 swab tests carried out in the country.