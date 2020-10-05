Seven inspection teams created in UAE to crack down on coronavirus violations

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has formed seven inspection teams, one to be based in each emirate, to crack down on those failing to adhere to the strict coronavirus precautionary measures.

More than 46 protocols have been put in place in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 throughout the country, with new cases numbering more than 1,000 in recent days.

At a media briefing on Sunday night it was revealed that there have been 24,849 violations of the precautionary measures so far, with not wearing a mask the most frequent issue. It was said that Asian nationals “are the most frequent” offenders.

According to Dr Saif Al Dhareri, official spokesperson for NCEMA UAE, police agencies have issued the most fiens, followed by municipalities, economic development departments and a number of other entities in all emirates.

Updates from the the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority media briefing today.#committowin#نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/XU0VKF3Qao— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 4, 2020

He said: “The efficiency of the state agencies under the guidance of His Highness the National Security Advisor, in implementing and following up decisions that are aimed to reduce the spread of the virus is valued and appreciated.”

The NCEMA has also called on the health sector to prepare flu vaccination campaigns to reduce the risk of an outbreak coinciding with the current Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the results of a survey across the UAE shows 96.3 percent are positive about the way the government has handled the pandemic so far, with 95 percent saying the authorities have acted efficiently throughout the crisis. 95.9 percent are happy with the care provided by the UAE Government, while 94 percent are confident the government will overcome the pandemic.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention revealed 1,041 new cases of coronavirus.