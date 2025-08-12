UAE authorities collect over $97m in taxes and fines in record 85,500 inspections in H1 2025

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has intensified market oversight in 2025, conducting a record 85,500 field inspections across the UAE in the first half of the year — a 110.7 per cent increase compared to the 40,580 inspections in the same period last year.

The campaigns, conducted in cooperation with relevant authorities, aim to strengthen tax compliance, protect consumer rights, and combat tax evasion.

The inspections resulted in the collection of AED357.22m ($97.23m) in taxes and fines — up 86.29 per cent from AED191.75m ($52.18m) in H1 2024.

Major seizures of non-compliant goods in the UAE

17.6m non-compliant excise goods seized, up 144.44 per cent from 7.2m in H1 2024

11.52m packs of non-compliant tobacco products lacking Digital Tax Stamps — more than double last year’s 5.52m (up 108.7 per cent)

6.1m other non-compliant excise goods (soft drinks, energy drinks, sweetened beverages) confiscated — over 3.5 times higher than the 1.74m seized in H1 2024 (up 250 per cent)

Sara AlHabshi, Tax Compliance Executive Director at the FTA, said: “The Authority utilises the latest digital technologies which continually enhances tax compliance and improve the efficiency of regulatory actions.

“These technologies are critical in monitoring and inspecting smuggled goods that fail to meet tax requirements for circulation in the UAE market.

“The Authority is committed to conducting continuous inspection campaigns across UAE markets, in cooperation with relevant authorities and strategic partners. This is part of our broader mission to strengthen market oversight.

“These efforts rely on control mechanisms that ensure the highest standards of governance and transparency, while improving the efficiency of inspection operations, with the aim of preventing the sale, circulation, or storage of products that violate tax legislation.”