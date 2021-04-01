Oman students return to remote learning amid heightened Covid-19 restrictions

Students in Oman have been ordered to return to online learning from Sunday as part of heightened measures aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, according to the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA).

The report said investigations had revealed an increase in positive Covid-19 cases among administrative and teaching staff and students in private and international schools.

“These cases emerge from society-based infections, as well as the non-abidance of some schools with the health measures, which include reporting of positive symptoms and instances of individuals who mingled with infected persons in society and in schools,” it said.

As a result, the Supreme Committee has agreed to suspend physical attendance in both private and international schools and to implement online learning, except Class 12 students.

All official and private sports activities in all governorates have also been suspended from April 1.

While the committee has instructed that, from Sunday, just 50 percent of employees are allowed to physically attend the workplace in units of “the State’s Administrative Apparatus” and other legal entities, with remote working enforced “till further notice”.

Last month, authorities in Oman stepped up restrictions across the sultanate as experts predicted the period from April 1 to May 31 will be “an extremely difficult stage” in the pandemic’s development in the country, following an increased number of patients admitted to hospital and intensive care units and a spike in death cases.

On Wednesday, Oman reported 1,162 new cases of coronavirus across the country, in addition to nine new Covid-19-related deaths. The total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic stands at 159,218, while the Sultanate’s death toll has reached 1,678.