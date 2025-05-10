Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global to open two ‘world-class’ schools in September

Red Sea Global (RSG) , the developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA tourism destinations, has formed a partnership with SEK Education Group to establish two school campuses in Saudi Arabia, set to open in September for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The schools – Turtle Bay International School at The Red Sea and Daraah International School at AMAALA – will provide education for up to 726 students, with an initial intake of 120 expected.

The institutions will serve children from four months to 14 years of age, the company said in a statement.

“Providing a world-class education within our destinations is key to our vision of creating and fostering supportive and inclusive communities for those working at the destinations and their families,” Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global said.

The initiative supports RSG’s commitment to building self-sufficient communities within its developments while enhancing the quality of life for residents and their families.

The schools will prioritise enrolment for children of RSG employees and those working at the destinations.

Both co-educational institutions will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme and feature SEK Education Group’s innovative academic approach, which emphasises personalised learning, competency-based education, and internationalisation.

The facilities will include classrooms, “maker” spaces for creative projects, science laboratories, libraries, sports buildings, swimming pools, and various extracurricular activities.

“It is an honor to join forces with Red Sea Global to provide a world-class and international education to pupils at the Red Sea Village schools. The new schools will be spaces of innovation, sustainability and well-being, which responds to the current challenges of educational transformation, and will foster global mindset among our students,” Nieves Segovia, SEK Education Group President said.

This expansion strengthens SEK’s presence in Saudi Arabia, following its establishment in Riyadh in 2021.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for social development and economic diversification through improved education standards.

The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023 and currently has five hotels in operation, along with the Red Sea International Airport (RSI). RSG plans to complete all 16 hotels in Phase One of The Red Sea by 2025.

AMAALA is scheduled to welcome its first guests later this year, positioning itself as a comprehensive health and wellness destination.

Its initial launch will include more than 1,400 hotel rooms across eight resorts, featuring programmes from renowned wellness operators tailored to various lifestyles and well-being needs.