Red Sea Global partners with SEK Education to launch 2 international schools in Saudi tourism hubs

Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the Saudi regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA , partnered with SEK Education Group to open two campuses in AMAALA and at Turtle Bay, The Red Sea’s residential and commercial village.

The two schools, which will be launched in September for the 2025-2026 academic year, will offer world-class education for up to 726 students, with an initial intake of 120 expected, for children aged four months to 14 years.

Red Sea Global expands education vision

The opening of Turtle Bay International School, at The Red Sea, and Daraah International School, at AMAALA, aligns with RSG‘s commitment to creating self-sufficient communities and providing an exceptional quality of life for residents and their families, the developer said.

It also strengthens SEK Education Group’s presence in the Middle East, where it already operates in Riyadh.

“Providing a world-class education within our destinations is key to our vision of creating and fostering supportive and inclusive communities for those working at the destinations and their families,” said Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global.

The two co-educational schools will offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) programme.

Nieves Segovia, SEK Education Group President, said the new schools will be spaces of innovation, sustainability and well-being.

“With these two new schools, we strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia, which began with the opening of our SEK Riyadh school in 2021, and allow us to contribute through our unique education model connected to the world, to the social development of the countries in which we are present,” Segovia said.

The Red Sea, which now has five hotels open, welcomed its first guests in 2023.

RSG said it is on track to complete all 16 hotels that make up Phase One of The Red Sea in 2025.