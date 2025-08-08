Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches first vertical LPG tank system for food establishments

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has rolled out the emirate’s first vertical Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank system for food establishments, replacing the traditional use of LPG cylinders with what it calls a safer and more efficient alternative.

The system, with a capacity of up to 125 gallons, includes an explosion-proof vaporiser and is refilled on-site by licensed operators, removing the need to store or handle gas cylinders.

At the DoE, we implemented the emirate’s first vertical Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank system for food establishments, a key regulatory step aimed at reducing the risk of leaks, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing safety standards across the sector.#DoE #AbuDhabi… pic.twitter.com/DeQwaF6So5 — abudhabidoe (@AbuDhabiDoE) August 7, 2025

The DoE said the initiative reduces the risks of leaks and incidents, simplifies operations, and sets a new regulatory benchmark for safety in the food sector. Technical Bulletin No. (1/2025) was issued alongside the launch, detailing the technical requirements, safety standards, and regulatory conditions for installing the tanks in line with NFPA standards and the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code.

Dr Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General for Regulatory Affairs at DoE, siad: “This initiative reflects the department’s commitment to protecting individuals and communities by ensuring a safe operational environment for food establishments.” He added that gas remains an essential energy source for the sector.

Er Ahmed Al Sheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector at DoE, said: “The project aims to establish a safer and more sustainable system, enabling food establishments to operate with confidence and reliability while serving customers in line with international best practices.” He noted the department’s collaboration with licensed private sector operators for the approval and implementation of the system in line with the highest standards.

The DoE urged food establishments, particularly those without access to underground gas networks or centralised LPG systems, to adopt the solution to ensure compliance with current and future regulatory requirements.