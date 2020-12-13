Bahrain approves China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

Bahrain has approved the registration of the Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. vaccine against the coronavirus, about a week after the United Arab Emirates registered the Chinese-made vaccine .

“Results from phase III clinical trials showed an 86 percent efficacy rate, a 99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19,” the National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Bahrain has participated in phase III clinical trials, in which more than 7,700 volunteers signed up.

The kingdom had previously authorised the emergency use of the vaccine, which was provided to frontline workers in contact with coronavirus patients.

The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86 percent efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

Egypt plans to start the process of inoculation against the coronavirus after receiving the first shipments of Sinopharm vaccine. Peru has temporarily suspended trials of the vaccine after an unspecified “adverse event” was reported during a clinical trial.