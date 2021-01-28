Mediclinic Welcare Hospital inaugurates JCI-accredited Diabetes Clinical Care Programme

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has officially introduced its new JCI-accredited Diabetes Clinical Care Programme, the first of its kind in Dubai.

Diabetes is a chronic illness that is not only detrimental to an individual’s health but also places a heavy burden on the healthcare system. The management of diabetes often requires continuous medical care from an experienced team to prevent acute and long term complications.

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has recognised the importance of delivering quality holistic care to diabetes patients, whose medical needs are beyond the scope of an individual practitioner. Its newly JCI-accredited programme offers care from a multidisciplinary team of experts, including endocrinologists, nutritionists and diabetes educators.

Following the well-defined and respected standards of medical practice guidelines, registered programme members will have agreed goals set by the team, which will be measured at specific intervals in accordance with the patients’ individual needs, rights and confidentiality.

Dr Ibtisam Alhaj, Quality and Patient Safety Officer at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, explained the importance of the programme being JCI-accredited and what that means for the patients: “The clinical care diabetes programme certification is awarded by the Joint Commission International. JCI is an international organisation that looks at the quality of medical care, and determines parameters that measure quality. By receiving this certification, our patients can rest assured that they will be offered the highest quality collaborative and comprehensive care for their diabetes at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital.

“Our programme aims to take care of patients from A-Z by providing a clear understanding of diabetes, nutrition and dietary guidance, tips on healthy lifestyle, blood glucose monitoring, appropriate medication management and regular follow up.”

For more information about the programme and how to become a part of it, please call 800 1999.