PureHealth invests $613m in local goods and services, eyes $3.5bn UAE spend

In 2024 alone, the group directed AED1bn ($272m) into the national economy, a 38 per cent increase compared to 2023, directly supporting the UAE’s goals to localise supply chains, promote national businesses and accelerate economic diversification.

A committed member of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) led National In-Country Value (ICV) Program since 2022, PureHealth is on track to meet its target of AED13bn ($3.5bn) in ICV-qualified spend by 2032.

PureHealth invests in UAE businesses

Through expanded local sourcing, investment in advanced manufacturing and strategic partnerships with Emirati enterprises, the group is actively contributing to the Make it in the Emirates initiative – a key pillar of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, which aims to increase the sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) contribution to AED300bn ($81.7bn) by 2031.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our investment in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem is rooted in a long-term vision for healthcare resilience. By advancing our In-Country Value goals, we are localising critical supply chains, supporting homegrown innovation and enabling the development of advanced healthcare manufacturing capabilities.

“This is not just about meeting today’s needs, but building a sustainable, self-sufficient healthcare system that serves UAE communities for generations to come while supporting the nation’s economic and industrial ambitions.”

PureHealth’s commitment to local industrial growth and innovation is reflected in strong ICV performance across its brands:

SEHA, holds the highest ICV score in the UAE healthcare sector, at 81.13 per cent

Daman, the UAE’s leading health insurer, ranks second in the UAE insurance sector, at 71.86 per cent

PureLab and The Medical Office (TMO) have already secured their ICV certification, while Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is on track to receive its certification later this year, marking a significant step toward full group-wide compliance across PureHealth

These achievements reflect robust performance across procurement, Emiratisation, investment and sustainability, with all activities reported to MoIAT to ensure transparency and alignment with national priorities.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, added: “Sustainability and localisation go hand-in-hand. Through partnerships with UAE-based suppliers that share our environmental and quality standards, we are creating long-term value that benefits both our healthcare system and the national economy.

“The National In-Country Value Program gives us a powerful framework to scale this impact measurably and responsibly, while also fostering a supportive environment for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.”

PureHealth’s procurement strategy spans medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, technology and infrastructure services, with a strong focus on UAE-based suppliers that meet international standards and foster homegrown innovation.

Through strategic offtake agreements and ongoing supplier development, the group is continuing to identify new opportunities to partner with more local manufacturers – driving industrial capacity, enhancing supply chain resilience and advancing the UAE’s vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.