Abu Dhabi eases coronavirus rules for international travellers

Travellers to Abu Dhabi from a list of 16 countries will be exempt from quarantine procedures under new guidelines issued by the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee.

The list of ‘green’ countries, as described in a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, includes Australia, Brunei, China, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Those from outwith the 16 countries will see their quarantine period reduced to just ten days.

According to the statement, released on Tuesday night, all travellers will need to undertake a PCR test on day six if they are staying six or more consecutive days, as well as on day 12 if they are staying 12 or more consecutive days.

It added that country classifications would be reviewed fortnightly.

Currently there are no further restrictions on travellers from the UK, despite more than 40 countries suspending travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.

In a further move, the committee has also extended the validity of a negative PCR or DPI test result used to enter the emirate from 48 to 72 hours, and replaced the tests done on days four and eight from entry with a test to be conducted on day six from entering the emirate for those staying six or more consecutive days.

As per international precautionary measures, the committee approved reducing the quarantine period for those who have been in contact with a positive case to 10 days only, provided a PCR test is taken on day eight with a negative result.

Also, as previously announced, participants in the National Vaccination Programme and Phase III of the vaccine clinical trials, who have active icons on Alhosn app (golden star or letter E), are exempt from quarantine requirements when returning from abroad or when in contact.

The committee has approved increasing the operational capacity of economic, tourism and entertainment activities to the possible optimal in accordance with the approved precautionary measures. These include shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and nurseries.

It also approved periodic screening programmes for the residents of industrial zones and communities with high population density and the employees of commercial activities in the emirate.

And the capacity of the SEHA testing centres located outside of Abu Dhabi emirate has been increased, while the testing centres at entry points have been closed.