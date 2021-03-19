Dubai’s Shuaa Capital hires veteran El-Hindi to lead real estate unit

Dubai-based Shuaa Capital has hired the former CEO of Imkan Properties to run its real estate business unit with immediate effect.

Walid El-Hindi has been appointed to manage Shuaa’s significant real estate portfolio which has more than $11 billion in assets under management through Northacre and Astrea in the UK, Terra Real Estate Investments in the UAE and Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, the business achieved a number of key milestones in London, including the topping out of Northacre’s landmark redevelopment of The Broadway and will begin handing over apartments at its No. 1 Palace Street development in the coming months.

El-Hindi spent five years as CEO at Imkan Properties where he led the growth of the company into one of the leading property developers in the Middle East.

During this time, he was responsible for building a portfolio of developments now valued at over AED100 billion and comprising 26 projects across six countries.

Prior to this, he worked as chief development officer for Emaar Misr and managed an international portfolio of developments with a value of more than $12 billion.

Jassim Alseddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Walid to the team. We have built Shuaa’s real estate platform into one of the leading real estate investors and managers in the region, with a multi-billion dollar portfolio of projects and assets.

“We remain excited about the growth potential of our real estate offering and Walid’s international experience in this space will greatly enhance our efforts to further strengthen our presence across geographies.”

Shuaa recently announced its 2020 results, which included a 168 percent increase in net profit to AED125 million.