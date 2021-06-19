Abu Dhabi firm completes work on $71m Serbian hotel project

Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, has completed work on the new Viceroy hotel in Kopaonik, Serbia.

The company, which listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Second Market in May, provided consulting services through its developments arm Royal Development Company (RDC) on the AED260 million ($70.7 million) project.

The resort is located close to one of Serbia’s largest national parks and offers panoramic views across the nearby Kopaonik mountain. With 160 snow days a year, the resort is also home to its own ski school with more than 55 kilometres of nearby ski runs.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, chairman of ESG, said: “We see excellent opportunities for Emirates Stallions Group and its subsidiaries to expand, where development of major projects will continue.

“We have brought the company’s outstanding real estate development skills to the beautiful Viceroy Kopaonik in Serbia, and we look forward to more luxury development projects in the near future.”

Established in 2008, he said ESG has grown rapidly as a business dedicated to construction, development, and management of real estate, as well as a service provider.

The company, which is present in 20 markets, had assets of AED537 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2021 and employs over 3,000 employees.

“We’re proud to open our first European resort in the beautiful, culturally rich destination of Kopaonik, Serbia,” said Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts… With Viceroy Kopaonik, we are bringing an elevated offering that will stand out from its competitors across Europe and we hope will contribute positively to the prospering community and destination.”

Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found across the world including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington DC and St Lucia.