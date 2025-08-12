Aldar launches Fahid Beach Terraces in Abu Dhabi’s coastal wellness hub

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has launched Fahid Beach Terraces, a six-building premium residential community on Fahid Island , the emirate’s first coastal wellness destination.

The project, designed by architect Koichi Takada with interiors by award-winning design studio M&L, offers one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and six exclusive five-bedroom penthouses.

Residences feature large living spaces, natural light, and uninterrupted sea views, with an emphasis on privacy, openness, and natural ventilation.

Anchored by a beachfront clubhouse, the development includes a state-of-the-art gym, fitness studios, spa with salt relaxation zones, cold plunge pools, private treatment suites, a cinema, and private dining spaces.

Fahid Beach Terraces. Image: Supplied

Outdoor facilities include landscaped gardens, shaded pavilions for yoga and meditation, three 25-metre infinity pools, children’s play zones, volleyball and paddle courts, open-air fitness areas, and wellness-focused cafés and boutiques.

The community offers direct access to key island attractions, including the Fahid Event Plaza, Coral Drive, a boutique retail boulevard, and King’s College School Wimbledon.

Fahid Beach Terraces will comprise 501 units and is Aldar’s third residential launch on Fahid Island, following Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House Fahid.

The project targets Fitwel 2-star, Estidama 3 Pearl, and LEED Gold certifications, in line with the sustainability vision for Fahid Island, the world’s first Fitwel-certified island.